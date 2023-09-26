Charlotte civil rights pioneer Sarah Stevenson dies

CHARLOTTE — Sarah Stevenson, a local civil rights pioneer, has died.

According to our partners at the Charlotte Observer, Stevenson was the first Black woman elected to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board back in 1980.

Before that, she was a leader in desegregating the city’s schools.

Stevenson also co-founded the “Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum.” It was a weekly event on the city’s west side for political and social dialogue.

Sarah Stevenson lived to be 97.

