CHARLOTTE — The NASCAR track in Atlanta is getting a new name with ties to the Queen City.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the Atlanta Motor Speedway is changing its name to EchoPark Speedway.

Two Charlotte businesses with shared family ownership are teaming up to put up the new corporate name.

EchoPark spent millions to buy the track’s naming rights for seven years.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements

Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements

©2025 Cox Media Group