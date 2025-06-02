Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is considering spending $25 million to upgrade the NASCAR Hall of Fame. This is the first major renovation project for the city-owned facility since its opening in 2010.

“We done updates from an exhibit standpoint,” Executive Director Winston Kelley said. “But nothing on this level of magnitude.”

A significant portion of the Hall of Fame would see changes under the proposal. A new education space would go where the current gift shop is located. The NASCAR Hall of Fame has served more than 21,000 students since its opening. It welcomes many field trips each year. An event space would take the space currently occupied by the café. The café would relocate to the Legends Room. A new gear shop will replace the former studio space.

The city of Charlotte has a dedicated fund for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The fund can only be used on projects for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Crown Ballroom and the Hall of Fame and Convention Center’s parking deck. The fund is paid for by a 2% tax added on to hotel bills.

Last year, more than 201,000 people visited the Hall of Fame. That’s the second-highest attendance since opening in 2010.

Charlotte City Councilmember Ed Driggs asked for more information about the Hall’s finances but generally leaders are in favor of the improvements. Like the Spectrum Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is a city asset that they are required to maintain.

The Hall of Fame was projected to bring in 800,000 visitors for its first year. It has never hit that figure. Despite the attendance, Councilman James Mitchell says the Hall of Fame has been a success. He was a city leader as Charlotte recruited the facility.

“This has been good for tourism,” he said. “This has been good for our brand.”

The CRVA says the NASCAR Hall of Fame has an annual economic impact of $74 million.

Charlotte City Council will consider the project again in the late summer.

(WATCH BELOW: NASCAR drivers to honor fallen heroes in yearly Memorial Day tradition)

NASCAR drivers to honor fallen heroes in yearly Memorial Day tradition

©2025 Cox Media Group