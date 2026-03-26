Charlotte company to invest $500M in military tech production amid war with Iran

CHARLOTTE — Honeywell is set to invest $500 million into military technology as part of a multiyear contract with the Department of Defense.

The Charlotte-based tech and electronics company is one of the first major supply companies to sign on to a deal like this, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Honeywell will ramp up production of navigation stations, missile controls and electronic war gear.

This comes 25 days after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran over its nuclear program.

Currently, 3,000 82nd Airborne Division soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville are headed to the Middle East. No decision has been made to send troops into Iran itself, but leaders say they will build up capacity for potential future operations in the region.

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