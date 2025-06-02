Charlotte councilwoman’s indicted daughter seeks judge’s approval for Jamaica trip

CHARLOTTE — One of the daughters of Charlotte City Councilwoman Tiawana Brown has asked a federal judge if she can take a trip to Jamaica after being indicted on fraud charges.
Last month, Tijema Brown was charged in a COVID relief fraud case along with her sister and mother.
Court documents say she planned and paid for a trip to Jamaica before she knew about the investigation.
She notified the judge which resort she is staying at, for how long, and when she would be back.
Federal prosecutors said they do not have a problem with the trip.
No word yet on when a judge will decide.
