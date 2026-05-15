Charlotte Crown tips off inaugural season, bringing women’s pro basketball back to Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Women’s professional basketball is back in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Crown tips off Friday in the inaugural season of the UPSHOT League, giving athletes another opportunity to compete professionally.

“Everybody is going to be tuned in, right?” said Crown guard AD Durr, the former second overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

“The game is starting to grow even more now,” Durr said. “There are so many more leagues out there where players don’t have to go and play overseas for six to eight months.”

Durr, a former Louisville guard, was playing in China when they first learned of the new league.

Once named the ACC Player of the Year twice, Durr was then sidelined for two WNBA seasons with long-haul COVID-19.

“I want to say all glory to God,” Durr said. “Even being able to walk without any pain, feeling sick or being extremely tired. I’m just so thankful to just have life.”

The Crown’s inaugural roster includes 11 players, two developmental spots, and accolades ranging a three-time First-Team All-ACC selection (Deja Kelly), a national champion (E’lisia Grissett), and multiple McDonald’s All Americans.

Last fall, the Charlotte Crown introduced Trisha Stafford-Odom as its first-ever head coach.

Stafford Odom, a former WNBA player, held coaching stints at North Carolina Central and Concordia Irvine, and assistant roles at UCLA, Duke, and North Carolina.

Philosophically, she said fans should expect “TSO” basketball.

“Yes, that’s Trisha Stafford-Odom, but ‘transition, stops, and offense,’” she said.

“Our primary goal is to bring something that the city can be proud of. I don’t have to beg for them to be proud of us because we’re preparing to produce a product that will be here for a long time.”

The Charlotte Crown’s first game is in Florida Friday night against the Jacksonville Waves.

Their home opener is scheduled for May 21st, also against the Waves, 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum.

©2026 Cox Media Group