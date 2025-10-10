Charlotte’s newest sports team revealed

CHARLOTTE — The city’s new women’s basketball team introduced its name and logo — say hello to the Charlotte Crown — and first head coach on Thursday as the organization takes shape for its debut in 2026.

In January, Jacksonville, Florida-based Zawyer Sports & Entertainment disclosed plans for the UpShot League, a developmental women’s league expected to be just below the top-tier WNBA.

Charlotte has not had a women’s pro basketball team since the WNBA Sting folded after the 2006 season. The Sting played here for 10 years and were owned by the NBA Charlotte Hornets and, later, the Charlotte Bobcats.

The Crown are part of the new UpShot League’s inaugural season and lineup of teams, joining Jacksonville; Savannah, Georgia; and Greensboro. Teams will begin play May 15 and the season will conclude in September.

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.

©2025 Cox Media Group