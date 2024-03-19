‘Give me some closure’: 2 years after killing on I-85, family and DA push for answers

CHARLOTTE — It’s been nearly two years since 19-year-old Uriah McCree was shot and killed while driving on I-85, and his family is demanding answers.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon has covered this story since the very beginning. McCree’s mother, Christina Michaels, sat with him to share her need for justice.

“There’s not a single day that goes by that I don’t cry, sometimes multiple times a day still,” Michaels said. “Justice for me would give me some closure. It would give me peace and I feel like I could start to heal.”

There’s a $1,000 reward for information, but there are no new clues to find the person who killed the new father. Now, the District Attorney is petitioning for pressure from the Governor to bring justice to his family.

