Charlotte delays data center hearing after 150‑day moratorium

CHARLOTTE — A public hearing for a proposed data center in east Charlotte has been delayed for months after the City Council voted to halt new projects temporarily.

A developer is seeking approval to build a 40,000‑square‑foot data center off Hood Road, and the project had been scheduled for a public hearing on Monday.

However, City Council voted this week to enact a 150‑day moratorium on data centers.

Because of that pause, the city says the proposal will not be considered until after November 5.

©2026 Cox Media Group