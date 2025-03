INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Charlotte developer has a new community in Indian Land.

Northwood Ravin said the Lodges at Fort Mill is open.

This is an all-rental neighborhood featuring townhomes, single-family homes, and apartments.

Residents also have access to private pickleball courts, dog parks, and an outdoor kitchen.

