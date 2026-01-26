Charlotte-Douglas Airport resumes operations, implements safety measures

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport announced that it is operational again following disruptions caused by winter weather affecting the Charlotte region.

Officials said they are focused on safety as operations continue to return to normal.

“We have made significant progress restoring safe conditions across the airport and operations continue to move steadily toward normal,” Chief Infrastructure Officer Jack Christine said.

Safety measures have been implemented, officials said, including ongoing deicing processes and communication with partner airlines.

Approximately 100 tons of solid deicer and 25,000 gallons of liquid deicer were applied to runways, taxiways, roads, and pedestrian areas to maintain safe conditions, officials said. Airport shuttle buses are operating on a reduced schedule and at slower speeds for safety concerns.

The top levels of the airport parking decks remain closed, and the CLT Airport Overlook is also closed until further notice, airport officials said. Travelers were advised to check their flight status directly with their airline, as delays and cancellations may still occur due to winter weather impacts across the network, including issues with flight crew availability.

The Aviation Department said it is actively monitoring conditions and will implement operational changes as necessary for safety.

