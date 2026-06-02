Charlotte Douglas endows scholarship fund for aviation students

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport has established the “Charlotte Douglas International Airport Scholarship Fund” at Central Piedmont Community College to provide support for students pursuing careers in aviation.

The endowed scholarship is made possible by the success of the CLT Runway 5K, which has raised more than $317,000 for Central Piedmont Opportunity Scholarships since 2019. This fundraising effort more than doubled the original goal. The Oct. 18, 2025, race itself was a record-breaking event, selling out in less than 3 hours, drawing more than 1,600 participants and raising $90,930, according to a release from the airport.

To date, 30 students from Mecklenburg County have received CLT Airport Opportunity Scholarships. Endowed scholarships provide ongoing support in perpetuity, with invested funds generating annual awards for current and future students.

“We are incredibly thankful for Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s sustained investment in Central Piedmont students and their futures,” Lisa Schlachter, chief philanthropy officer at Central Piedmont, said. “By covering tuition, program-required fees and books, this scholarship expands access to aviation career pathways for students with financial need—opening doors to stable, meaningful employment while creating long-term opportunity for our region.”

This year’s CLT Runway 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, with registration set to begin on Aug. 1.

Once the Endowed Scholarship Fund is fully funded, Charlotte Douglas International Airport plans to redirect future race proceeds to another scholarship or charitable cause.

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