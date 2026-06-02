Lease deal in the works for Carolina Raptor Center and Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Raptor Center is renegotiating its lease with Mecklenburg County.

In 2016, the county entered into a 20-year lease with Carolina Raptor Center at Quest in Latta Nature Preserve. The deal allowed the center to use office space, a classroom, a gift shop and land for a raptor trail exhibit.

However, the CRC says the trail faced persistent delays due to funding shortfalls, leadership transitions and shifting priorities.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote Tuesday night to take over the land set aside for the trail and the Quest building in exchange for the CRC having long-term access to a classroom.

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