Charlotte Douglas passenger numbers dip as airlines adjust capacity and flight schedules

CHARLOTTE — The number of passengers flying to and from Charlotte Douglas International Airport dropped by 8.6% through the first half of 2025 compared with the same period a year ago, according to new figures compiled by the airport.

The latest figures span January through June and show a continuation of a trend that has persisted throughout this year: a downturn in passenger counts at the airport, known as CLT. Earlier this year, when results for the first quarter showed similar results, airport executives attributed the rare decline to several factors, including several crashes and safety incidents within the industry and economic uncertainty.

CLT ranks among North America’s 10 busiest airports and serves as the home of the second largest hub in American Airlines Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAL) network. American Airlines and related commuter airlines account for 90% of all traffic here.

A total of 27 million people flew to and from Charlotte Douglas during the first six months of the year, compared with 29.53 million through mid-2024.

