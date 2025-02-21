Charlotte egg prices soar 175% due to avian flu shortage

CHARLOTTE — Egg prices in the Charlotte area have surged by up to 175% in less than two months, with some stores now charging as much as $7.99 per dozen, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The dramatic increase in egg prices is largely attributed to the impact of avian influenza, which has significantly reduced the U.S. egg supply. This shortage has led to higher prices as demand remains strong. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that egg prices have reached an all-time high this month.

Lisa Prince, executive director of the North Carolina Egg Association, explained that fewer eggs in the market can lead to price increases if demand remains strong or grows.

In response to the shortage, some grocery stores like Lidl and Aldi have imposed purchase limits on egg cartons. Harris Teeter has also been limiting online egg purchases to two cartons since early February. Despite the shortages, Publix has not imposed purchase limits but acknowledged that customers may experience limited availability of eggs.

As the avian influenza continues to affect the egg supply, prices are expected to remain high until producers can recover their flocks. Meanwhile, consumers in Charlotte and across the country are feeling the impact of these rising costs.

VIDEO: ‘Not trying to gouge you’: The hunt is on for eggs, and lower egg prices in North Carolina

‘Not trying to gouge you’: The hunt is on for eggs, and lower egg prices in North Carolina

©2025 Cox Media Group