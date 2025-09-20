Charlotte FC aims for milestone 10th win in match against New York City FC

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is poised to make history this weekend with a potential 10th consecutive win, as they face New York City FC in an away game on Saturday.

The team has not lost a match since June and recently tied the league record with their ninth straight victory after defeating Miami last weekend.

Charlotte FC has already secured a playoff spot with four games remaining in the regular season. With a win Saturday, the team would break the league record for consecutive wins.

“I think we’ve already pushed people’s expectations, maybe. We don’t really feel the pressure in there,” said Charlotte FC’s Nathan Byrne. “I think the manager helps a lot. He’s never flustered. He never looks under pressure. He keeps the poise calm as well. We’re a confident group anyway. So we know we can beat anyone on our day.”

New York City FC, Charlotte’s next opponent, has been in good form, winning four of its last five matches. This sets the stage for a competitive match, as both teams are performing well.

The match is set for noon.

