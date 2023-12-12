Local

Charlotte FC announces new head coach

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Dean Smith MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Dean Smith, Manager of Leicester City, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has announced Dean Smith as the club’s next head coach.

Smith is a former manager with the English Premier League.

“It was clear that this is an ambitious club with the right ingredients for success and I’m delighted to begin a new chapter in Charlotte,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith spent more than a decade managing in the Premier League, Charlotte FC said.

Before his leadership role, Smith played soccer for 16 years.

Smith’s hiring comes after Charlotte FC fired former coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez in the middle of their last season. In his place, Assistant Coach Christian Lattanzio served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Ramírez has a 5-8-1 record with the team.

