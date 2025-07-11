Charlotte FC could lose one of its rising stars

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang is linked to a potential transfer to English club Derby County, though the deal is not yet finalized.

Head Coach Dean Smith of Charlotte FC confirmed that while there have been reports about Agyemang’s transfer, the clubs have not reached a final agreement.

The negotiations are ongoing, and the terms of the transfer are still under discussion. According to Smith, Charlotte FC and Agyemang and his reps couldn’t agree on a deal.

Smith indicated that there is still a possibility for Agyemang to play for Charlotte FC Saturday.

VIDEO: Charlotte FC goalie describes how unique pre-match tradition fuels his focus

Charlotte FC goalie describes how unique pre-match tradition fuels his focus

©2025 Cox Media Group