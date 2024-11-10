Charlotte FC eliminated from MLS playoffs in penalty shootout with Orlando

Charlotte FC lost its third first-round playoff match against Orlando City in the same way the team won its second match of the series.

Saturday night, Charlotte FC took Orlando City past full-time with one goal each. Then it came to penalty kicks, and Orlando City jumped ahead.

Orlando pulled out ahead with a 4-1 shootout victory in penalties, ending Charlotte FC’s first-ever Major League Soccer playoff run.

The Crowns earned their way to a winner-take-all third match by beating Orlando in penalty kicks last Friday.

