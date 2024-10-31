Charlotte FC general manager talks ahead of club’s first home playoff match

From the inaugural kickoff to a playoff run in just three seasons, Charlotte FC is on the rise in the MLS.

The club will host its first home playoff match on Friday when they face Orlando City FC.

Charlotte FC must win to stay alive in the best-of-three series. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC general manager Zoran Krneta

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown sits down one-on-one with the general manager Zoran Krneta about the budding success and future goals.

VIDEO: Charlotte FC heads to playoffs after win against Chicago

Charlotte FC heads to playoffs after win against Chicago

©2024 Cox Media Group