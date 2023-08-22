Charlotte FC moves into new headquarters at McAlpines Center

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC — finally — has a permanent home. The second-year Major League Soccer team last week moved into a new headquarters at McAlpines Center off Monroe Road in east Charlotte.

It will be known as Atrium Health Performance Park, though the building is so new that the name and hospital system logo have yet to be affixed.

CBJ toured the 52,000-square-foot building that houses 200 employees and coaches as well as players from the MLS team, the developmental league MLS Next Pro team Crown Legacy FC, and the youth academy. The building in a suburban office park was previously home to credit card and financial services call centers.

Read the full story and check out photos here.





