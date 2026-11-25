CHARLOTTE — As Charlotte FC prepares for what could be the biggest match in club history, players are finding ways to celebrate Thanksgiving despite being away from their families.

Many of the players have international roots, and with a playoff match this weekend, they don’t have time to travel home.

Head coach Dean Smith said the players are spending time with each other instead.

“I think there are people buddying up,” he said. “People can’t get home because of our training schedule and the game. They’ll be going to other people’s, there will be no one left alone, that’s for sure.”

If Charlotte wins Saturday, it will be the club’s first time advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Charlotte FC will face Chicago at Bank of America Stadium at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The home playoff match could also bring a significant financial boost to the club.

According to a source cited by the Charlotte Business Journal, Charlotte FC could generate as much as $2 million in additional revenue from the match.

Forbes reported that Charlotte FC was one of only 11 Major League Soccer clubs to turn a profit last year.

Channel 9 is your home for Charlotte FC’s playoff push. Join us Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for 30 minutes of special coverage, including interviews with players reflecting on what this playoff run means to them.

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