A growing housing crisis in Cabarrus County is leaving hundreds of families struggling to find a permanent home as local nonprofits face soaring demand and limited resources.

Nearly 600 students in Cabarrus County are spending the holidays without a permanent home as local organizations struggle to keep up with the growing demand for housing assistance.

Earlier this month, Channel 9 introduced you to a mother in Cabarrus County living between her car and a hotel room with her 4-year-old son, struggling to find available housing.

Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM) is one of many organizations in Cabarrus County trying to help families facing homelessness.

“It’s very real,” said CEO Ed Hosack. “It’s very real, and our frontline staff sees it every single day.”

Hosack said CCM is the largest provider of transitional housing in Cabarrus County, yet the organization is barely making a dent in the growing need.

“It’s the highest it’s ever been,” Hosack said. “So, we’re talking about hundreds of school children, likely hundreds of families in Cabarrus County who are living in hotels right now.”

The organization has seen a 75% increase in housing crisis applications, an 11% increase in financial services applications and a 53% increase in households receiving groceries.

That’s thousands of people looking for help, but organizations like CCM are facing greater demand and fewer donations.

CCM is building its new Tucker Rebuilders Campus, which will eventually serve nearly 100 families. However, the organization said its current housing programs can serve less than 10% of the need it’s seeing.

“We’re turning to the community, and we’re turning to the foundations and the businesses, and asking them to help us create these solutions for their own customers and classmates and coworkers, and that’s what it’s going to take,” Hosack said.

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