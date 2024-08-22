Charlotte FC raising ticket prices

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC fans will be paying more for their tickets next season. The Major League Soccer team notified season ticket buyers this week that prices will go up by an average of 6% in 2025.

A team spokesperson confirmed the price changes to CBJ.

The increase is hardly surprising given industry trends. Earlier this year, the NFL Carolina Panthers raised season ticket prices by an average of 4% for the upcoming season, while the NBA Charlotte Hornets increased season ticket rates by an average of 15% for 2024-25.

