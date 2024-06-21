Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC could get new stadium in 2046

CHARLOTTE — While the city of Charlotte is still weighing spending hundreds of millions to renovate Bank of America Stadium, city leaders are looking at the next step a few decades down the line: a new stadium for the Carolina Panthers.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno got the agenda for Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting, which says the city is eyeing 2046 for a new stadium for the Panthers and Charlotte FC.

According to the agenda, the city will start negotiating with Tepper Sports & Entertainment by April 1, 2037.

The new stadium would be located inside the city, the proposal says.

A new funding source may be necessary for the new stadium, according to the deal. The city says it will negotiate the use of hospitality funds for studies and analysis regarding a new stadium.

This news comes just before the council is set to vote on a $650 million proposal to upgrade Bank of America stadium with new concourses, seats, and a “park-like atmosphere” outside of the stadium.

At this point in time, it’s not clear how much a new stadium would cost, or how much the city would look to invest into the project.

It’s also not known if the new stadium would retain the Bank of America name - the terms of TSE’s current naming rights deal with Bank of America aren’t public.

