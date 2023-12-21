Charlotte FC releases full 2024 season schedule

CHARLOTTE — The 2024 season schedule for Charlotte FC was released this week, and the Queen City franchise will open its season at home once again.

Charlotte FC’s first game will be on Feb. 24 against New York City FC. According to the team, the stadium will open its upper bowl, and tickets were already on sale as of Thursday.

There are two new teams on the opponent list for next year. For the first time, Charlotte FC will play against Minnesota United and the Portland Timbers.

See the full schedule at this link.

(WATCH: Charlotte FC announces new head coach)

Charlotte FC announces new head coach





©2023 Cox Media Group