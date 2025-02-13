Charlotte FC unveils new secondary kit

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC officially unveiled the club’s new secondary kit on Wednesday.

The Fortress Kit, by Adidas, will debut during the 2025 Major League Soccer Season, the team announced.

“The new design draws inspiration from the pre-match visuals and the iconic coronation tradition that defines CLTFC, reflecting our unique fan-favorite moments. The name pays homage to our home that fans and players protect each match, The Fortress,” the team said.

Ally Financial is sponsored on the front of the new kit and it was officially unveiled at an exclusive launch party at Bank of America Stadium. The kits are now available to buy at the team’s store and will be available at third-party retailers around the Carolinas on Feb. 14, the team says.

Charlotte will start the season on Feb. 22 in Seattle.

