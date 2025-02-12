Hornets voice support for WNBA expansion team in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The owners of the Charlotte Hornets are voicing their support for the return of women’s professional basketball in the Queen City.

A spokesperson for the Hornets confirmed to Channel 9 that the team is supporting a bid to bring a WNBA expansion side to Charlotte:

“Hornets Sports & Entertainment believes strongly in the future growth of women’s basketball and the WNBA. The Charlotte Sting have a storied history and a passionate fanbase within our community. We are proud to back the Berman family and be a part of this larger group that is bidding to bring the WNBA back to Charlotte.”

Erica Berman is leading the bid to pursue the Sting.

Over the years, the Berman family has donated millions to Davidson College, WUNC in Raleigh reports. They’ve also previously invested millions in Unrivaled, a professional 3-on-3 women’s basketball league.

On Feb. 4, the WNBA filed a trade application for the Charlotte Sting.

A filing from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office showed that NBA Properties submitted the application for “entertainment services in the nature of live basketball games and basketball exhibitions and the production and distribution of radio and television broadcasts of basketball games and exhibitions.”

The league has also submitted applications for other names, according to reports. The other trademarks are the Cleveland Rockers, Miami Sol, Houston Comets, and Detriot Shock.

An original WNBA team, the Sting played in Charlotte From 1997 to 2007. It was one of the league’s original eight teams.

Golden State, Portland, and Toronto have been awarded WNBA franchises in recent years. Charlotte has been one of many cities to be under consideration for a team in the last few years.

The WNBA has had a surge in popularity and has pushed for more teams.

