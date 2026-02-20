Charlotte FC’s Henry Kessler sidelined with hamstring injury

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC will be without one of the team’s new signings for the season opener.

Head coach Dean Smith said Henry Kessler will be out for several weeks.

The Charlotte center back is dealing with a strained hamstring muscle.

The new season brings a fresh excitement for Charlotte FC after a top 4 finish in the conference last year.

“We’ll grow as the season goes but that first game is one you want to put on your performance,” Smith said.

“For me, personally, there’s always that little bit of nervous energy going into games, especially that first game of the season,” said Tim Ream, Charlotte FC defender. “And that’s important to feel.”

Charlotte FC opens the season at St. Louis Saturday. Match time is 2:30 p.m.

