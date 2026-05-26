Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream selected for U.S. Men’s National Team at World Cup

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream is heading to the World Cup.

The U.S. Men’s National Team announced its 26-man FIFA World Cup 2026 roster on Tuesday.

Ream and his U.S. teammates will play a friendly against Senegal on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in the Allstate Continental Clásico.

Fans will get a chance there to see the World Cup team in action.

The United States is in Group D in this summer’s tournament and plays Paraguay on June 12, Australia on June 19, and Türkiye on June 25 in the group stage.

“Tim Ream’s inclusion in the United States Men’s National Team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a proud moment for our Club,” said general manager Zoran Krneta. “Tim represents the highest standard of professionalism, and all of Charlotte will be cheering him on this summer. We aspire to be a destination for top American talent, and we hope Tim is the first of many players to represent Charlotte FC for the USMNT on the world’s biggest stage.”

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