Charlotte Film Festival to open with locally filmed movie

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Film Festival will open its 2025 event with the local premiere of ‘Roofman,’ a thriller starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst.

The film, which was shot in and around Charlotte, recently made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Charlotte premiere will take place at the newly renovated Carolina Theatre, featuring a discussion with writer/director Derek Cianfrance and producer Jaime Patricof.

The film “Roofman” will be released in theaters on Oct. 10.

Tickets for the premiere will be available for purchase starting Friday, Sept. 12.

