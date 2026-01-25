Charlotte fire crews battle flames from chimney

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department battled flames at a west Charlotte home early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene at the 1900 block of Crooked Creek Drive around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said fire was showing when crews arrived. The flames were under control within 35 minutes.

The fire started in the chimney, investigators said.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

