Charlotte Fire Department to celebrate reopening of historic north Charlotte station

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is celebrating the reopening of a historic firehouse in north Charlotte Wednesday.

The department plans to host a ceremony at 2 p.m. It’ll be held at the newly built Firehouse 11 on W 28th Street. Community leaders, firefighters, retirees, and residents are expected to gather to celebrate the reopening of a firehouse that has served the city for generations.

The station first opened in 1958, but it was torn down a few years ago because it needed major improvements.

Firefighters say the new equipment will help them better serve the community.

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