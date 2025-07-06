SLED to investigate after police officer shoots armed woman in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill police officer shot an armed woman in the shoulder after negotiations failed, officials said.

Rock Hill police responded to a call to assist the York County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop at Nassaw Circle and Young Warrior Town Drive around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman involved in the stop was armed and pointed a gun a deputies and then began firing shots from her vehicle, officials said.

She fled the area in a burgundy Jeep, and officers and deputies initiated a pursuit. Stop Sticks were used to deflate the Jeep’s tires, and it came to a halt at Cheryl Lynn Drive near Sturgis Road, according to reports.

Police reported a large presence in the area around 8 p.m. Saturday via social media and asked people to avoid the area.

Officials said that officers and deputies attempted to negotiate with the armed woman, but she did not respond.

Then, a Rock Hill police officer fired one round and struck the woman in the shoulder, according to the sheriff’s office. First Aid was immediately administered, and she was sent to a hospital, where she is in stable condition.

No officers or deputies were injured, officials reported.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the incident.

No additional details have been made available.

