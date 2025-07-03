Charlotte fire recruit hailed as hero for attempting to save man in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. — A Charlotte fire recruit, David Edwards, is being hailed as a hero after attempting to save a man’s life on Highway 218 in Mint Hill.

Edwards, who was on his way home from the Charlotte Fire Training Academy, noticed a utility truck stopped in the right lane and saw that the driver appeared unresponsive.

“I don’t necessarily feel like I did something too abnormal, but it just felt like the right thing to do in that moment,” Edwards said.

Edwards acted quickly by calling 911 and using a small hatchet to break the passenger window of the truck to reach the driver, Jeff Cave. He then performed around 200 compressions before another responder took over.

Edwards, who had recently earned his EMT certification, performed CPR on Cave, marking the first time he had done so on a real person.

Despite his efforts, Cave later died, but his family expressed gratitude for Edwards’ actions, stating that Cave had a servant’s heart and would have felt comforted by Edwards’ presence.

The family of Jeff Cave finds solace in knowing that a dedicated and trained individual like Edwards was there in his final moments, emphasizing the importance of quick action and preparedness in emergencies.

VIDEO: Teen reunites with man who saved his life

Teen reunites with man who saved his life

©2025 Cox Media Group