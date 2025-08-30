Local

Charlotte firefighters battle blazes at abandoned bank

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters battled blazes at an abandoned Bank of America in southeast Charlotte Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 9700 block of Monroe Road around 7 p.m. Friday. Officials said smoke was showing on arrival.

The fire caused crews to close Monroe Road from Orchard Lake Drive to Sardis Road North for a while. It later reopened.

No one was hurt, but the roof of the abandoned bank collapsed, causing $425,000 in damage.

Investigators told Channel 9 that the fire began outside the building and spread inside. The incident is still under investigation.

