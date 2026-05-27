NCDOT launches upgraded DriveNC website, new mobile app

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation launched a redesigned version of its statewide traveler information website on Wednesday.

The new DriveNC platform features a modernized map, additional tools, and a companion DriveNC mobile app.

Users will need to resubscribe for email alerts under the new system.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions with WSOC’s traffic maps

The upgrade introduces customizable alerts, real-time feeds from over 1,100 traffic cameras, and the ability to view overhead digital highway sign messages.

The updated website is mobile-friendly and allows users to set precise boundaries for incident notifications.

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