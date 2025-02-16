Charlotte firefighters head to Kentucky, face historic flooding

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Task Force Three deployed 21 Charlotte firefighters to assist with flood rescues in southeastern Kentucky on Sunday morning.

The Charlotte firefighters began packing their state-provided boat trailers, F-550 trucks, auxiliary equipment, and UTVs at 7 a.m. with rescue equipment including rescue boats, life safety ropes, dry suits, and sonar technology.

They hit the road around 9 a.m. and will be joined by Asheville and Winston-Salem task forces as well as Task Force Eleven.

The task force, headed by Captain Jerry Rodgers, is responding to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request.

Heavy rain became snow as the firefighters rolled into Middlesboro, Kentucky.

The state has been experiencing torrential downpours and freezing temperatures resulting in water levels at historic heights and more than 300 road closures.

WATCH: Police arrest suspect linked to multiple fires at historic former school in west Charlotte

Police arrest suspect linked to multiple fires at historic former school in west Charlotte









©2025 Cox Media Group