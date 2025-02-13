Police arrest suspect linked to multiple fires at historic former school in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Fire damaged a historic former school in west Charlotte Thursday for the second time in weeks.

Crews with the Charlotte Fire Department quickly controlled the blaze at the old Wilmore School.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force ultimately determined the fire had been intentionally set, officials said.

An arson detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has since arrested a suspect in Thursday’s fire who they also connected to multiple previous fires at the same location.

Damond Tillman, pictured below, has been linked to fires that happened at the former school on Jan. 27, Jan. 28, Jan. 29, and Feb. 6, according to court documents.

Gerald Baker was also arrested for his involvement in the fire on Jan. 29. For that incident, both Tillman and Baker were charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering and carelessness with fire.

Tillman is facing multiple charges for Thursday’s fire including felony breaking and entering and felony school burning house.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Eli Brand they believed recent fires at the building were started by people looking for shelter from the cold.

“If you remember we had the cold snap when it was in the teens and it started right about at that point,” Moe Cieri, who lives across from the former school, said in reference to the fire on Jan. 27.

“I really feel for a lot of these individuals who are here. They really need help and I think the city can do a better job stepping up,” Cieri said.

Deborah Phillips with Block Love Charlotte works with people experiencing homelessness.

She said they need more shelter options, so they don’t resort to abandoned buildings or other places.

“They are seeking alternative locations. Anywhere from the airport to the transit station. I’m finding women are telling me that they’re on the buses until the bus stops running but that’s not safe,” Phillips said.

Phillips also urged people not to donate anything flammable to the unhoused to prevent out of control fires.

A warming shelter that can hold more than 50 people will be open at 2738 North Graham Street through the next week, Phillips said.

CFD said they estimate the property loss from the fire on Thursday is $15,000.

“The collaboration between Charlotte Fire and our investigative partners was instrumental in bringing this case to a resolution,” CFD Chief Reginald Johnson said. “I am incredibly proud of their dedication and professionalism.”

