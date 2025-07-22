Charlotte firm awarded $377M contract to widen I-85 in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has selected a Charlotte company to undertake the Interstate 85 widening project.

The Lane Construction Corporation was awarded a $377 million contract to ease congestion along the interstate from exit 23 in Mount Holly to exit 27 in Belmont.

According to the Gaston Gazette, one lane will be added to each direction.

A railroad will also be rebuilt for Piedmont and Northern Railways.

