High school mourns loss of baseball coach who passed just before playoff game

CRAMERTON, N.C. — A high school in Cramerton is mourning the loss of one of its baseball coaches after he passed away just before a playoff game.

Stuart W. Cramer High School officials announced that assistant varsity baseball coach Casey McMillen died right before the school’s playoff game on Friday.

“He cared deeply for students, supported them in both academics and athletics, and gave so much to positively influence the lives of young people,” the school shared in a post. “Without question, he will be greatly missed.”

The school was facing Burns High School.

Town of Cramerton officials said that McMillen was not only a loved coach, but a husband and father.

Burns High School extended its support for the school on social media. They added that the game was rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

Stuart W. Cramer High School officials said that counselors will be at the school on Monday to help support students and staff.

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