Charlotte flight stuck on tarmac due to severe weather, airline says

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines flight was stuck on the tarmac for two hours due to weather Wednesday night at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

The incident happened around 8 p.m.

A passenger on the flight sent photos from the plane and reported having no air conditioning in the cabin during the delay.

The flight eventually returned to the gate after the extended wait.

“Yesterday evening’s severe weather in Charlotte caused a multiple hour ramp closure, resulting in extra time spent on the tarmac for some aircraft,” American Airlines responded in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this caused our customers. Nothing is more important to us than safety.”

