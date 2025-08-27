Charlotte football breaks ground on expansion project at Jerry Richardson Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte football broke ground Wednesday on a major expansion project at Jerry Richardson Stadium, which will include premium seating, suites, and a team dining space.

The construction is expected to last through the next two football seasons, addressing the need for more seating, as the stadium was at or over capacity for five of six home games last year.

“We were at or over capacity for five of our six home football games last year,” said Mike Hill, Charlotte’s Director of Athletics. “So the need is there for more seats, the need is there for premium seating to better connect us to corporate Charlotte and individuals who desire that kind of seating.”

University officials said that the current stadium capacity should not be affected during the construction. However, one of the primary entrances, Gate Two, will be closed during the construction period.

