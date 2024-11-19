Local

Charlotte football parts ways with head coach

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Tulane v Charlotte CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Biff Poggi of the Charlotte 49ers looks on during the first half of a football game against the Tulane Green Wave at Jerry Richardson Stadium on October 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) (David Jensen/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte football is parting ways with head coach Biff Poggi, the school announced Monday evening.

Poggi carried a 6-16 overall record and 4-10 record in American Athletic Conference play. The 49ers have lost their last four games and lost to South Florida at home on Saturday, 59-24.

ALSO READ: Hornets' Ball makes 1st comments after being fined $100K by NBA for 'derogatory comment'

“I am thankful to Biff Poggi for his leadership and mentorship of our student-athletes over these past two seasons,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill Hill said. “No one can question Biff’s passion for helping young people succeed in life, both personally and professionally, but our on-field results have unfortunately fallen short of everyone’s expectations.”

Poggi was hired in November of 2022.

Associate head coach Tim Brewster will serve as the interim head coach for the team’s last two games of the season. Charlotte will play at Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers trade wide receiver Jonathan Mingo)

Panthers trade wide receiver Jonathan Mingo

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read