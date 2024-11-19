Charlotte football parts ways with head coach

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte football is parting ways with head coach Biff Poggi, the school announced Monday evening.

Poggi carried a 6-16 overall record and 4-10 record in American Athletic Conference play. The 49ers have lost their last four games and lost to South Florida at home on Saturday, 59-24.

“I am thankful to Biff Poggi for his leadership and mentorship of our student-athletes over these past two seasons,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill Hill said. “No one can question Biff’s passion for helping young people succeed in life, both personally and professionally, but our on-field results have unfortunately fallen short of everyone’s expectations.”

Poggi was hired in November of 2022.

Associate head coach Tim Brewster will serve as the interim head coach for the team’s last two games of the season. Charlotte will play at Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

