Charlotte to get $12M to improve West Sugar Creek corridor infrastructure

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is getting $12 million for the West Sugar Creek Mobility Corridor Project, officials announced Wednesday.

The Biden-Harris Administration awarded $65.1 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program to six infrastructure projects in North Carolina, the Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

That includes the West Sugar Creek project.

The funds will go toward “engineering, right of way, and construction of three mobility hubs with electric vehicle charging stations, improved pedestrian crossings, intersection improvements, smart lighting, a multi-use path, and new sidewalk along approximately 3.5 miles of West Sugar Creek Road,” officials said.

