Town of Matthews willl still use fireworks this Independence Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The town of Matthews has shared its celebration plans for Independence Day this year.

Channel 9 brought you the story last year: the town was considering a drone show instead of fireworks because they’re quieter and better for the environment.

But the cost of drones for a show is nearly double what the fireworks cost.

A spokesperson for the town says fireworks will be back again this year to light up the sky.

The show will be at Matthews Sportsplex on Wednesday, July 3.

