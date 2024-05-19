Town of Matthews willl still use fireworks this Independence Day

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The town of Matthews has shared its celebration plans for Independence Day this year.
Channel 9 brought you the story last year: the town was considering a drone show instead of fireworks because they’re quieter and better for the environment.
But the cost of drones for a show is nearly double what the fireworks cost.
A spokesperson for the town says fireworks will be back again this year to light up the sky.
The show will be at Matthews Sportsplex on Wednesday, July 3.
