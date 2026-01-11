Charlotte Girl Scouts Cookie Rally draws thousands

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Girl Scouts Cookie Rally 2026 kicked off on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Oasis Shriners, bringing together thousands of local Girl Scouts to celebrate entrepreneurship and community leadership.

The rally featured keynote speaker Trisha Stafford-Odom, the first head coach of the Charlotte Crown, a new women’s professional basketball team debuting in May 2026. Organizers said the Cookie Rally emphasized the impact of the cookie program, showcasing how participation goes beyond selling cookies by inspiring girls to be brave, fierce, and fun.

Participants engaged in interactive station rotations that included learning about the 2026 cookie mascot, the Black-Footed Ferret, as well as exploring hands-on philanthropy projects and cookie education. The event culminated in a showcase of cookie-themed outfits organized by grade level.

The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council serves thousands of girls in eight counties across North and South Carolina, organizers said. Programs provided by the council aim to build girls of courage, confidence, and character through leadership initiatives, outdoor adventures, STEM projects, and community service, demonstrating a commitment to fostering young leaders.

