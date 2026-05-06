Charlotte group helps restore voting rights for formerly incarcerated residents

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte‑based organization is working to restore voting rights and expand long‑term support for people who were formerly incarcerated.

The Second Chance Federation says many re‑entry efforts “spike and fade,” offering short‑term events but little sustained help.

Organizers said their goal is to provide ongoing support that helps people rebuild their lives, including restoring voting rights, reinstating driver’s licenses, and resolving outstanding court fees.

Co‑founder Kristie Puckett says their definition of success goes far beyond rallies or public statements.

“A win is a reparation of voting rights, a legal case resolved, a policy change, a person getting free,” Puckett said.

The group’s mission is to ensure that people who were once told their voices didn’t matter have the tools and support to participate in their communities again fully.

Please confirm voting‑rights information with an official state resource, such as vote.gov or the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

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