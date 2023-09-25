Charlotte group to open Mexican-inspired restaurant in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — El Malo plans to bring Tijuana-style tacos to Plaza Midwood. That fast-casual taco counter will be joined by sister concept Hermanita.

Each will occupy roughly 1,400 square feet at Midwood Corners, at Central Avenue and The Plaza. They’ll be next to Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Together, those ventures by the Mal Pan Group look to capture the vibes of Mexico, says Andre Lomeli, owner. The restaurant group also operates taqueria Mal Pan in SouthPark. Lomeli is working with his sister, Bianna Lomeli-Sanchez, to grow its footprint.

“Plaza, with all the restaurants and bars around there, could use a more traditional Mexican taco shop,” he says.

