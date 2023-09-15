Veteran restaurateur Jon Dressler’s Chapter 6 set for South End debut

CHARLOTTE — Chapter 6 is set to bring the flavors of the Western Mediterranean to South End. That $3 million-plus venture — the latest for Jon and Kim Dressler’s Rare Roots Hospitality — is set to open on Sept. 20. The 6,800-square-foot, 260-seat restaurant is at 2151 Hawkins St., on the ground floor of The Line, and sits on the rail trail.

Chapter 6 will pull inspiration from France, Spain, Italy, Morocco, Tunisia and Algiers. “I’m very excited to share it with the public. I think the perception of us is we do really good food and warm hospitality, but I think the food here is next level,” Jon Dressler says. “We want to show people a new side of what Mediterranean food can be.”

The menu is built around Mezze — or small dishes that are served as appetizers — as well as tapas, small plates and large plates, which are meant to be shared among the table.

The 100% scratch kitchen will dish up house-made pasta with fresh seafood, meats and seasonal produce. Spices and herbs will be highlighted, with basil, garlic and mint to Calabrian chilies and preserved lemon playing a key role.

